Nick Maton -- hitting .200 with a home run, five walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Seattle Mariners, with Bryce Miller on the mound, on July 16 at 4:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Mariners.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Nick Maton At The Plate

Maton is hitting .161 with six doubles, seven home runs and 34 walks.

Maton has gotten at least one hit in 37.5% of his games this season (27 of 72), with more than one hit six times (8.3%).

Looking at the 72 games he has played this year, he's went deep in seven of them (9.7%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Maton has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (22.2%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (6.9%).

He has scored at least once 23 times this season (31.9%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 36 .137 AVG .184 .276 OBP .300 .196 SLG .388 4 XBH 9 1 HR 6 9 RBI 16 31/18 K/BB 31/16 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings