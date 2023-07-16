Sunday's game features the Seattle Mariners (45-46) and the Detroit Tigers (41-50) squaring off at T-Mobile Park (on July 16) at 4:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Mariners.

The Mariners will give the nod to Bryce Miller (5-3) against the Tigers and Reese Olson (1-2).

Tigers vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Mariners 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 5-2.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Detroit and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The past 10 Tigers matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Tigers have come away with 32 wins in the 76 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Detroit has been victorious 17 times in 36 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Detroit is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.9 runs per game (357 total).

The Tigers have pitched to a 4.46 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

Tigers Schedule