Player props are available for Julio Rodriguez and Spencer Torkelson, among others, when the Seattle Mariners host the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 20 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 37 walks and 46 RBI (78 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He's slashed .229/.307/.399 on the year.

Torkelson will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .268 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and six RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Jul. 15 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Mariners Jul. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 9 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 8 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Zach McKinstry Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

McKinstry Stats

Zach McKinstry has 63 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 28 walks and 22 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He has a .246/.323/.367 slash line on the year.

McKinstry brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with a double.

McKinstry Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Jul. 15 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Mariners Jul. 14 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 18 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 30 walks and 49 RBI (93 total hits). He has swiped 22 bases.

He has a slash line of .250/.313/.409 so far this year.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 14 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Astros Jul. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2 at Astros Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jul. 7 2-for-6 1 0 2 3 0

J.P. Crawford Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 76 hits with 18 doubles, eight home runs, 52 walks and 33 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .251/.361/.389 on the season.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jul. 15 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Astros Jul. 7 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

