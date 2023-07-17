Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Monday, Andy Ibanez (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andy Ibáñez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Royals Player Props
|Tigers vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Tigers vs Royals
|Tigers vs Royals Odds
|Tigers vs Royals Prediction
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez has 15 doubles, a triple, six home runs and eight walks while batting .231.
- Ibanez has picked up a hit in 52.5% of his 59 games this season, with more than one hit in 16.9% of those games.
- Looking at the 59 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (10.2%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Ibanez has an RBI in 13 of 59 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 35.6% of his games this year (21 of 59), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.8%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|27
|.240
|AVG
|.220
|.262
|OBP
|.268
|.413
|SLG
|.407
|11
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|10
|23/3
|K/BB
|16/5
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.20).
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (111 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lyles makes the start for the Royals, his 18th of the season. He is 1-11 with a 6.33 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, July 6 against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander went five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (6.33), 47th in WHIP (1.283), and 61st in K/9 (6.4) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.