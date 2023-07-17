The Detroit Tigers, including Kerry Carpenter and his .727 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Mariners.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter is batting .274 with eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 11 walks.

Carpenter has gotten a hit in 28 of 50 games this year (56.0%), including 13 multi-hit games (26.0%).

In 20.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.

Carpenter has driven in a run in 14 games this year (28.0%), including eight games with more than one RBI (16.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 34.0% of his games this season (17 of 50), he has scored, and in four of those games (8.0%) he has scored more than once.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 25 .333 AVG .217 .386 OBP .267 .531 SLG .542 9 XBH 11 3 HR 8 9 RBI 18 19/7 K/BB 27/4 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings