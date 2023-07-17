Nick Maton -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the mound, on July 17 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Nick Maton At The Plate

Maton is batting .159 with six doubles, seven home runs and 34 walks.

Maton has had a hit in 27 of 73 games this year (37.0%), including multiple hits six times (8.2%).

He has homered in 9.6% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Maton has had at least one RBI in 21.9% of his games this year (16 of 73), with more than one RBI five times (6.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 23 of 73 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 37 .137 AVG .179 .276 OBP .293 .196 SLG .377 4 XBH 9 1 HR 6 9 RBI 16 31/18 K/BB 31/16 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings