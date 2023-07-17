The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson and his .463 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Mariners.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson leads Detroit with 79 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .397.

Torkelson will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 over the course of his last games.

Torkelson has reached base via a hit in 56 games this season (of 90 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.

He has homered in 11 games this season (12.2%), homering in 3.1% of his plate appearances.

Torkelson has an RBI in 33 of 90 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 42.2% of his games this year (38 of 90), he has scored, and in six of those games (6.7%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 46 .220 AVG .238 .312 OBP .302 .348 SLG .442 14 XBH 19 3 HR 9 17 RBI 29 48/20 K/BB 46/17 1 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings