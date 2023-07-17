Bobby Witt Jr. will lead the Kansas City Royals into a matchup with Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers on Monday at 8:10 PM ET, in the first game of a four-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

The favored Tigers have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +110. The contest's total is set at 9.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tigers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Tigers -135 +110 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In three games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Tigers have a record of 1-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Tigers and their opponents are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Tigers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Read More About This Game

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have won six of the 12 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (50%).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, Detroit has a 3-5 record (winning only 37.5% of its games).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Tigers a 57.4% chance to win.

Detroit has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 49 times this season for a 49-40-3 record against the over/under.

The Tigers have put together a 4-7-0 record ATS this season (covering just 36.4% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-25 21-26 15-26 26-25 33-38 8-13

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.