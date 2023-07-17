Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals will hit the field on Monday at Kauffman Stadium against Matt Manning, who is expected to start for the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit the fifth-fewest home runs in MLB action this season (87).

Detroit's .367 slugging percentage is the second-lowest average in baseball.

The Tigers have the second-worst batting average in the majors (.229).

Detroit is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 3.9 runs per game (357 total).

The Tigers are 28th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .298.

The Tigers strike out 9 times per game, the No. 18 mark in baseball.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Detroit's pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.

Detroit has a 4.44 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Tigers combine for the No. 8-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.247).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Manning (3-1 with a 3.72 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his sixth of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, July 8 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went 6 2/3 scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.

Manning is trying to pick up his second quality start of the year.

Manning will try to continue a six-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per outing).

He has had one outing this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 7/8/2023 Blue Jays W 2-0 Home Matt Manning Kevin Gausman 7/9/2023 Blue Jays L 4-3 Home Tarik Skubal Chris Bassitt 7/14/2023 Mariners W 5-4 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Luis Castillo 7/15/2023 Mariners W 6-0 Away Michael Lorenzen George Kirby 7/16/2023 Mariners L 2-0 Away Reese Olson Bryce Miller 7/17/2023 Royals - Away Matt Manning Jordan Lyles 7/18/2023 Royals - Away Tarik Skubal Daniel Lynch 7/19/2023 Royals - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Ryan Yarbrough 7/20/2023 Royals - Away Michael Lorenzen Brady Singer 7/21/2023 Padres - Home Reese Olson Blake Snell 7/22/2023 Padres - Home Matt Manning Seth Lugo

