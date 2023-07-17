On Monday, July 17 at 8:10 PM ET, the Detroit Tigers (41-51) visit the Kansas City Royals (27-67) at Kauffman Stadium in the series opener. Matt Manning will get the ball for the Tigers, while Jordan Lyles will take the mound for the Royals.

The Tigers are the favorite in this one, at -135, while the underdog Royals have +115 odds to win. The over/under for the contest is set at 9.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV: BSKC

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Manning - DET (3-1, 3.72 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (1-11, 6.33 ERA)

Tigers vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Tigers have won six out of the 12 games, or 50%, in which they've been favored.

The Tigers have a record of 3-5 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (37.5% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Detroit, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Tigers went 1-2 across the three games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Detroit and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Royals have been victorious in 24, or 29.6%, of the 81 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Royals have won 21 of 72 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 2-8.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Tigers vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Javier Báez - 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+165) Akil Baddoo 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+185) Matt Vierling 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+165) Riley Greene 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+170) Zach McKinstry 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.