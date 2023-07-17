Player props are listed for Spencer Torkelson and Bobby Witt Jr., among others, when the Detroit Tigers visit the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Royals Game Info

When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Matt Manning Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Manning Stats

Matt Manning (3-1) will take the mound for the Tigers, his sixth start of the season.

In five starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Manning has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his five chances this season.

Manning Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Blue Jays Jul. 8 6.2 0 0 0 5 3 at Rockies Jul. 2 5.0 5 4 4 4 0 at Rangers Jun. 27 5.2 3 2 2 4 4 at Blue Jays Apr. 11 6.0 6 4 4 3 1 at Astros Apr. 4 5.2 6 2 2 4 2

Spencer Torkelson Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 20 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 37 walks and 46 RBI (79 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .229/.307/.397 so far this year.

Torkelson has recorded at least one hit in eight straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .268 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and six RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Jul. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Jul. 15 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Mariners Jul. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 9 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 8 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0

Zach McKinstry Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

McKinstry Stats

Zach McKinstry has recorded 64 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 22 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He's slashing .246/.322/.369 so far this year.

McKinstry has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .200 with two doubles.

McKinstry Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Jul. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Mariners Jul. 15 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Mariners Jul. 14 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 16 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs, 21 walks and 51 RBI (97 total hits). He has swiped 27 bases.

He's slashed .259/.301/.463 so far this season.

Witt Jr. has picked up at least one hit in seven games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .341 with four doubles, two triples, four home runs, a walk and nine RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jul. 16 2-for-4 1 1 3 7 0 vs. Rays Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rays Jul. 15 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Guardians Jul. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Jul. 8 3-for-5 1 1 2 8 1

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 83 hits with 15 doubles, 15 home runs, 12 walks and 40 RBI.

He's slashed .258/.299/.444 on the season.

Perez enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .467 with a double.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rays Jul. 16 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 vs. Rays Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Rays Jul. 15 4-for-4 0 0 0 5 at Guardians Jul. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 at Guardians Jul. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

