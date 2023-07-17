The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Mariners.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Discover More About This Game

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry leads Detroit with an OBP of .322 this season while batting .246 with 28 walks and 37 runs scored.

McKinstry enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .200.

In 61.9% of his 84 games this season, McKinstry has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

In 7.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

McKinstry has picked up an RBI in 19.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 34 games this year (40.5%), including multiple runs in three games.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 43 .252 AVG .241 .340 OBP .305 .382 SLG .358 10 XBH 9 3 HR 3 12 RBI 10 26/16 K/BB 34/12 6 SB 6

Royals Pitching Rankings