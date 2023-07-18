Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Andy Ibanez and the Detroit Tigers face the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Daniel Lynch) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Royals.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andy Ibáñez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez is batting .232 with 15 doubles, a triple, six home runs and nine walks.
- Ibanez has had a hit in 32 of 60 games this season (53.3%), including multiple hits 10 times (16.7%).
- He has homered in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 60), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Ibanez has driven home a run in 13 games this season (21.7%), including more than one RBI in 5.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 35.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|28
|.240
|AVG
|.223
|.262
|OBP
|.277
|.413
|SLG
|.404
|11
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|10
|23/3
|K/BB
|16/6
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Royals have a 5.18 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (111 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lynch gets the start for the Royals, his ninth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.18 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance came on Friday, July 7 against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In eight games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.18, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .240 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.