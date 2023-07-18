After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Andy Ibanez and the Detroit Tigers face the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Daniel Lynch) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Royals.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch

Daniel Lynch TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andy Ibáñez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez is batting .232 with 15 doubles, a triple, six home runs and nine walks.

Ibanez has had a hit in 32 of 60 games this season (53.3%), including multiple hits 10 times (16.7%).

He has homered in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 60), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Ibanez has driven home a run in 13 games this season (21.7%), including more than one RBI in 5.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 35.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 28 .240 AVG .223 .262 OBP .277 .413 SLG .404 11 XBH 11 3 HR 3 7 RBI 10 23/3 K/BB 16/6 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings