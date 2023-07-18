On Tuesday, Matt Vierling (.353 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Detroit Tigers face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Daniel Lynch. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling is batting .271 with nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 22 walks.

Vierling has gotten at least one hit in 57.7% of his games this season (41 of 71), with more than one hit 17 times (23.9%).

Looking at the 71 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (8.5%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Vierling has an RBI in 16 of 71 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 21 of 71 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 37 .231 AVG .302 .325 OBP .345 .333 SLG .468 7 XBH 11 2 HR 5 12 RBI 14 18/14 K/BB 33/8 3 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings