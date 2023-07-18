Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Miguel Cabrera and his .387 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no homers), battle starting pitcher Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Mariners.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is hitting .251 with 10 doubles, a home run and 21 walks.
- Cabrera has gotten at least one hit in 59.6% of his games this year (31 of 52), with multiple hits nine times (17.3%).
- He has gone deep in just one game this year.
- Cabrera has driven in a run in 12 games this year (23.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in 10 of 52 games so far this year.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|26
|.262
|AVG
|.241
|.351
|OBP
|.312
|.369
|SLG
|.289
|7
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|5
|22/12
|K/BB
|15/9
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 24th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.18 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 111 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Lynch gets the start for the Royals, his ninth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.18 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Friday, July 7 against the Cleveland Guardians, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.18, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opposing hitters have a .240 batting average against him.
