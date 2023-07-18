The Detroit Tigers, including Miguel Cabrera and his .387 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no homers), battle starting pitcher Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Mariners.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is hitting .251 with 10 doubles, a home run and 21 walks.

Cabrera has gotten at least one hit in 59.6% of his games this year (31 of 52), with multiple hits nine times (17.3%).

He has gone deep in just one game this year.

Cabrera has driven in a run in 12 games this year (23.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in 10 of 52 games so far this year.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 26 .262 AVG .241 .351 OBP .312 .369 SLG .289 7 XBH 4 1 HR 0 9 RBI 5 22/12 K/BB 15/9 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings