How to Watch the Orioles vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 18
Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers hit the field on Tuesday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against Tyler Wells, who is the named starter for the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch will be at 7:05 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.
Orioles vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Orioles Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Orioles are 12th in MLB play with 113 total home runs.
- Baltimore ranks eighth in baseball, slugging .425.
- The Orioles' .253 batting average ranks 12th in the majors.
- Baltimore has the No. 7 offense in MLB play, scoring five runs per game (462 total runs).
- The Orioles rank 13th in baseball with a .323 on-base percentage.
- Orioles batters strike out 8.2 times per game, the eighth-lowest average in MLB.
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Baltimore's pitching staff ranks eighth in the majors.
- Baltimore has the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).
- The Orioles average MLB's 19th-ranked WHIP (1.300).
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers have hit 152 homers this season, which ranks second in the league.
- Los Angeles is fourth in MLB with a .451 slugging percentage this season.
- The Dodgers rank 19th in MLB with a .244 team batting average.
- Los Angeles has scored 512 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Dodgers have an on-base percentage of .331 this season, which ranks sixth in the league.
- The Dodgers rank 16th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.
- Los Angeles has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in the majors.
- Los Angeles has pitched to a 4.39 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.
- The Dodgers have a combined 1.251 WHIP as a pitching staff, 10th-lowest in MLB.
Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher
- Wells gets the start for the Orioles, his 18th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.18 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday, July 8 against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Wells is seeking his fourth quality start in a row.
- Wells will look to extend a 19-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per appearance).
- In three of his 18 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Dodgers will send Michael Grove (1-2) to the mound for his ninth start this season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Sunday, July 9 when he threw six innings out of the bullpen against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In eight starts this season, Grove has not yet earned a quality start.
- Grove has made five starts of five or more innings in eight chances this season, and averages 4.3 frames when he pitches.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 11 chances this season.
Orioles Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Orioles Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/9/2023
|Twins
|W 15-2
|Away
|Kyle Gibson
|Joe Ryan
|7/14/2023
|Marlins
|W 5-2
|Home
|Dean Kremer
|Sandy Alcantara
|7/15/2023
|Marlins
|W 6-5
|Home
|Kyle Gibson
|Braxton Garrett
|7/16/2023
|Marlins
|W 5-4
|Home
|Kyle Bradish
|Steven Okert
|7/17/2023
|Dodgers
|L 6-4
|Home
|Grayson Rodriguez
|Emmet Sheehan
|7/18/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Tyler Wells
|Michael Grove
|7/19/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Dean Kremer
|Julio Urías
|7/20/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Kyle Gibson
|Tyler Glasnow
|7/21/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Kyle Bradish
|Zach Eflin
|7/22/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Grayson Rodriguez
|Shane McClanahan
|7/23/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Tyler Wells
|Taj Bradley
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/8/2023
|Angels
|W 10-5
|Home
|Alex Vesia
|Reid Detmers
|7/14/2023
|Mets
|W 6-0
|Away
|Julio Urías
|Justin Verlander
|7/15/2023
|Mets
|W 5-1
|Away
|Tony Gonsolin
|Kodai Senga
|7/16/2023
|Mets
|L 2-1
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Max Scherzer
|7/17/2023
|Orioles
|W 6-4
|Away
|Emmet Sheehan
|Grayson Rodriguez
|7/18/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Michael Grove
|Tyler Wells
|7/19/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Julio Urías
|Dean Kremer
|7/21/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Tony Gonsolin
|Andrew Heaney
|7/22/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Martín Pérez
|7/23/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Emmet Sheehan
|Dane Dunning
|7/24/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Michael Grove
|José Berríos
