After batting .294 with a double, a triple, a home run, five walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers face the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Daniel Lynch) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene has nine doubles, three triples, six home runs and 24 walks while hitting .295.

In 74.1% of his 58 games this season, Greene has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 58 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (10.3%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 17 games this year (29.3%), Greene has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.2%) he had two or more.

He has scored in 28 games this season (48.3%), including five multi-run games (8.6%).

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 31 .355 AVG .239 .415 OBP .321 .523 SLG .368 10 XBH 8 3 HR 3 9 RBI 11 32/11 K/BB 39/13 3 SB 3

Royals Pitching Rankings