Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Spencer Torkelson (.317 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Detroit Tigers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Daniel Lynch. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson has 79 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .394, both of which are best among Detroit hitters this season.
- Torkelson has picked up a hit in 56 of 91 games this season, with multiple hits 20 times.
- He has homered in 12.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Torkelson has driven in a run in 33 games this season (36.3%), including nine games with more than one RBI (9.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 42.9% of his games this year (39 of 91), with two or more runs six times (6.6%).
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|47
|.220
|AVG
|.234
|.312
|OBP
|.300
|.348
|SLG
|.435
|14
|XBH
|19
|3
|HR
|9
|17
|RBI
|29
|48/20
|K/BB
|47/18
|1
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.18 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 111 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Lynch makes the start for the Royals, his ninth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.18 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, July 7 against the Cleveland Guardians, the left-hander threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 4.18 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .240 to his opponents.
