Tuesday's contest that pits the Kansas City Royals (27-68) against the Detroit Tigers (42-51) at Kauffman Stadium should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Royals. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on July 18.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Tarik Skubal to the mound, while Daniel Lynch (2-4) will answer the bell for the Royals.

Tigers vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Royals 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 3-6-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Tigers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Tigers have won seven out of the 13 games, or 53.8%, in which they've been favored.

Detroit has a record of 1-3 when favored by -175 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 63.6% chance to win.

Detroit has scored 360 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Tigers' 4.39 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.

