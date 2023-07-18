Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers will meet Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday at Kauffman Stadium, at 8:10 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit the fifth-fewest home runs in MLB play this season (87).

Detroit is slugging .365, the second-lowest average in MLB.

The Tigers are 29th in the majors with a .229 batting average.

Detroit has the No. 28 offense in MLB action, scoring 3.9 runs per game (360 total runs).

The Tigers' .298 on-base percentage is the third-worst in MLB.

The Tigers strike out 9 times per game, the No. 18 mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for Detroit has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Detroit has the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.39).

Pitchers for the Tigers combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.243).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Tarik Skubal (0-0) pitches for the Tigers to make his third start this season.

His last appearance came on Sunday, July 9 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the left-hander went four scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

He is trying to make his third straight appearance with no earned runs surrendered.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 7/9/2023 Blue Jays L 4-3 Home Tarik Skubal Chris Bassitt 7/14/2023 Mariners W 5-4 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Luis Castillo 7/15/2023 Mariners W 6-0 Away Michael Lorenzen George Kirby 7/16/2023 Mariners L 2-0 Away Reese Olson Bryce Miller 7/17/2023 Royals W 3-2 Away Matt Manning Jordan Lyles 7/18/2023 Royals - Away Tarik Skubal Daniel Lynch 7/19/2023 Royals - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Ryan Yarbrough 7/20/2023 Royals - Away Michael Lorenzen Zack Greinke 7/21/2023 Padres - Home Reese Olson Seth Lugo 7/22/2023 Padres - Home Matt Manning Seth Lugo 7/23/2023 Padres - Home Tarik Skubal Joe Musgrove

