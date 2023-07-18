Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (42-51) will visit Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (27-68) at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, July 18, with a start time of 8:10 PM ET.

The Royals are listed as +140 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Tigers (-165). The total is 8.5 runs for the contest (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds on the under).

Tigers vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal - DET (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Daniel Lynch - KC (2-4, 4.18 ERA)

Tigers vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Tigers have won seven, or 53.8%, of the 13 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Tigers have a 1-3 record (winning only 25% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Detroit has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Tigers went 2-2 over the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Detroit combined with its opponents to go over the run total three times.

The Royals have been underdogs in 82 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (29.3%) in those contests.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win 11 times in 45 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Tigers vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+145) Riley Greene 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+170) Miguel Cabrera 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+190) Spencer Torkelson 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+125) Matt Vierling 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+180)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

