The Detroit Tigers (42-51) and Kansas City Royals (27-68) square off on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Tarik Skubal to the mound, while Daniel Lynch (2-4) will answer the bell for the Royals.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Skubal - DET (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Lynch - KC (2-4, 4.18 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tarik Skubal

Skubal heads to the mound for the Tigers to make his third start of the season, seeking his first win.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, July 9 against the Toronto Blue Jays, throwing four innings without allowing a run.

He has pitched in two games this season with an ERA of .00, a 5.5 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of .500.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of appearances with no earned runs to three.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Daniel Lynch

Lynch gets the start for the Royals, his ninth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.18 ERA and 31 strikeouts over 47 1/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Friday, July 7 against the Cleveland Guardians, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.18, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .240 against him.

Lynch has recorded four quality starts this year.

Lynch will look to continue a nine-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 frames per outing).

He has had one appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Daniel Lynch vs. Tigers

He will take the mound against a Tigers offense that ranks 27th in the league with 719 total hits (on a .229 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .365 (29th in the league) with 87 total home runs (26th in MLB play).

In seven innings over one appearance against the Tigers this season, Lynch has a 0 ERA and a 0.429 WHIP while his opponents are batting .048.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.