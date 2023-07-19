Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Andy Ibanez -- with a slugging percentage of .342 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Ryan Yarbrough on the hill, on July 19 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Royals.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andy Ibáñez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez is hitting .234 with 15 doubles, a triple, six home runs and nine walks.
- In 33 of 61 games this season (54.1%) Ibanez has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (16.4%).
- He has homered in 9.8% of his games in 2023 (six of 61), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Ibanez has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (21.3%), with more than one RBI in three of them (4.9%).
- He has scored in 22 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|29
|.240
|AVG
|.227
|.262
|OBP
|.279
|.413
|SLG
|.402
|11
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|10
|23/3
|K/BB
|16/6
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.22 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 113 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- The Royals will send Yarbrough (2-4) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.29 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 32 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday, July 9 against the Cleveland Guardians, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.29, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .270 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.