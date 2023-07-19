Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Kerry Carpenter and his .625 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Ryan Yarbrough and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter is hitting .271 with eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 14 walks.
- In 55.8% of his games this season (29 of 52), Carpenter has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (25.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 19.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Carpenter has driven in a run in 15 games this season (28.8%), including eight games with more than one RBI (15.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 18 of 52 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|27
|.333
|AVG
|.213
|.386
|OBP
|.283
|.531
|SLG
|.517
|9
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|8
|9
|RBI
|19
|19/7
|K/BB
|28/7
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.22 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 113 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- The Royals are sending Yarbrough (2-4) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.29 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 32 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, July 9, the lefty went six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 5.29 ERA and 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .270 to his opponents.
