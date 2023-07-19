Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Miguel Cabrera (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Ryan Yarbrough and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Royals.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is batting .249 with 10 doubles, a home run and 23 walks.
- Cabrera has had a hit in 31 of 53 games this season (58.5%), including multiple hits nine times (17.0%).
- He has homered in just one game this year.
- In 12 games this season (22.6%), Cabrera has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 of 53 games so far this season.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|27
|.262
|AVG
|.235
|.351
|OBP
|.320
|.369
|SLG
|.282
|7
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|5
|22/12
|K/BB
|17/11
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.22 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 113 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- The Royals are sending Yarbrough (2-4) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.29 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 32 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday, July 9 against the Cleveland Guardians, the lefty went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.29, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .270 against him.
