The Detroit Tigers, including Miguel Cabrera (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Ryan Yarbrough and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Royals.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough

Ryan Yarbrough TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is batting .249 with 10 doubles, a home run and 23 walks.

Cabrera has had a hit in 31 of 53 games this season (58.5%), including multiple hits nine times (17.0%).

He has homered in just one game this year.

In 12 games this season (22.6%), Cabrera has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 of 53 games so far this season.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 27 .262 AVG .235 .351 OBP .320 .369 SLG .282 7 XBH 4 1 HR 0 9 RBI 5 22/12 K/BB 17/11 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings