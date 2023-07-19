On Wednesday, Riley Greene (.290 batting average in his past 10 games, with a triple, a home run, five walks and two RBI) and the Detroit Tigers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Yarbrough. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Royals.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene is hitting .292 with nine doubles, three triples, six home runs and 24 walks.

Greene has gotten at least one hit in 72.9% of his games this year (43 of 59), with multiple hits 18 times (30.5%).

Looking at the 59 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in six of them (10.2%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Greene has picked up an RBI in 28.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 5.1% of his games.

He has scored in 28 games this year (47.5%), including five multi-run games (8.5%).

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 32 .355 AVG .235 .415 OBP .316 .523 SLG .361 10 XBH 8 3 HR 3 9 RBI 11 32/11 K/BB 39/13 3 SB 3

Royals Pitching Rankings