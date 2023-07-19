Eduardo Rodriguez is set to start for the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday against Dairon Blanco and the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET at Kauffman Stadium.

The Tigers are -150 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Royals (+125). The over/under for the contest is set at 8.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Tigers -150 +125 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Tigers have a record of 2-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Tigers and their opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Tigers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers are 7-7 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 50% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, Detroit has a 3-5 record (winning just 37.5% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 60%.

In the 94 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Detroit, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 50 times (50-41-3).

The Tigers have a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 36.4% of the time).

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-25 22-27 15-26 27-26 34-38 8-14

