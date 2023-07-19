Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers will look to beat Ryan Yarbrough, the Kansas City Royals' starter, on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball this season (89).

Detroit is slugging .367, the second-lowest average in baseball.

The Tigers' .229 batting average ranks 29th in the majors.

Detroit is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 3.9 runs per game (370 total).

The Tigers rank 27th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .299.

The Tigers strike out 9 times per game, the No. 18 mark in the majors.

The pitching staff for Detroit has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Detroit has the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.46).

The Tigers have the eighth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.249).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Eduardo Rodriguez makes the start for the Tigers, his 14th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 2.70 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 76 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, the left-hander tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.

Rodriguez is trying to collect his seventh quality start of the season in this outing.

Rodriguez enters this game with 11 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

In four of his 13 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 7/14/2023 Mariners W 5-4 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Luis Castillo 7/15/2023 Mariners W 6-0 Away Michael Lorenzen George Kirby 7/16/2023 Mariners L 2-0 Away Reese Olson Bryce Miller 7/17/2023 Royals W 3-2 Away Matt Manning Jordan Lyles 7/18/2023 Royals L 11-10 Away Tarik Skubal Daniel Lynch 7/19/2023 Royals - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Ryan Yarbrough 7/20/2023 Royals - Away Michael Lorenzen Zack Greinke 7/21/2023 Padres - Home Reese Olson Seth Lugo 7/22/2023 Padres - Home Matt Manning Seth Lugo 7/23/2023 Padres - Home Tarik Skubal Joe Musgrove 7/24/2023 Giants - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Ross Stripling

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.