On Wednesday, July 19, Spencer Torkelson's Detroit Tigers (42-52) visit Bobby Witt Jr.'s Kansas City Royals (28-68) at Kauffman Stadium. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Royals are +125 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Tigers (-150). The over/under for the game is listed at 8.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodriguez - DET (5-5, 2.70 ERA) vs Ryan Yarbrough - KC (2-4, 5.29 ERA)

Tigers vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Wanting to wager on the Tigers and Royals matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Tigers (-150), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Tigers are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.67 back.

Tigers vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Tigers have been favored 14 times and won seven, or 50%, of those games.

The Tigers have a record of 3-5 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (37.5% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Detroit has a 60% chance to win.

The Tigers played as the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and went 2-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Detroit combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Royals have come away with 25 wins in the 83 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 16-41 when favored by +125 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Tigers vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Matt Vierling 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+180) Spencer Torkelson 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+125) Riley Greene 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Andy Ibáñez 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+140) Miguel Cabrera 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+190)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

