Zack Short Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Zack Short (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Ryan Yarbrough and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Zack Short At The Plate
- Short is hitting .203 with four doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.
- Short has gotten a hit in 20 of 51 games this season (39.2%), including four multi-hit games (7.8%).
- In four games this season, he has gone deep (7.8%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Short has an RBI in 10 of 51 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once nine times this season (17.6%), including one multi-run game.
Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|20
|.228
|AVG
|.163
|.279
|OBP
|.268
|.367
|SLG
|.265
|5
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|5
|21/6
|K/BB
|15/7
|1
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.22 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (113 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Royals will send Yarbrough (2-4) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.29 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 32 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, July 9, the left-hander threw six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up a 5.29 ERA and 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .270 to opposing hitters.
