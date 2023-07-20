In the opening round of Group B matches at the 2023 Women's World Cup, on July 20 at 10:30 PM ET, Canada will meet Nigeria.

For this group-stage match, Canada is -327 to win and Nigeria is +858, with the draw at +419. An over/under of 3 goals (with the over at +105 and the under at -148) has been set for this game.

Canada vs. Nigeria Game Info

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Location: Melbourne, Australia

Melbourne, Australia Venue: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium

Melbourne Rectangular Stadium TV Channel: FOX US

FOX US Total: 3

3 Canada Moneyline: -327

-327 Nigeria Moneyline: 858

Canada Last World Cup Performance

In the Round of 16 of the 2019 World Cup, Canada was eliminated 1-0 by Sweden. Its top scorers at the previous World Cup, with one goal apiece, were Kadeisha Buchanan and Nichelle Prince.

Nigeria Last World Cup Performance

After advancing to the Round of 16 of the 2019 World Cup in France, Nigeria lost to Germany 3-0. Asisat Oshoala scored a team-best one goal in the tournament.

Canada vs. Nigeria Recent Performance

In 2022, Canada went 10-3-3 against teams that qualified for the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of +15. This year its record versus fellow World Cup squads is 1-0-3 (-4 goal differential).

Canada's previous match against a fellow 2023 Women's World Cup squad was a 2-1 loss to France on April 11.

So far this year, Nigeria is 3-0-1 versus fellow 2023 Women's World Cup squads, with a goal differential of +4. In 2022, it was 0-1-7 in such matches (-11 goal differential).

Nigeria's most recent match against a fellow 2023 Women's World Cup squad was a 3-0 win over New Zealand on April 11.

Canada Roster

Name Age Number Club Kailen Sheridan 28 1 San Diego Wave FC (United States) Allysha Chapman 34 2 Houston Dash (United States) Kadeisha Buchanan 27 3 Chelsea FC (England) Shelina Zadorsky 30 4 Tottenham Hotspur FC Women (England) Quinn 27 5 OL Reign (United States) Deanne Rose 24 6 Reading FC Women (England) Julia Grosso 22 7 Juventus Turin (Italy) Jayde Riviere 22 8 Manchester United WFC (England) Jordyn Huitema 22 9 OL Reign (United States) Ashley Lawrence 28 10 Paris Saint-Germain (France) Evelyne Viens 26 11 Kristianstads DFF (Sweden) Christine Sinclair 40 12 Portland Thorns FC (United States) Sophie Schmidt 35 13 Houston Dash (United States) Vanessa Gilles 26 14 Olympique Lyon (France) Nichelle Prince 28 15 Houston Dash (United States) Gabrielle Carle 24 16 - Jessie Fleming 25 17 Chelsea FC (England) Sabrina D'Angelo 30 18 Arsenal WFC (England) Adriana Leon 30 19 Portland Thorns FC (United States) Cloe Lacasse 30 20 SL Benfica Lisbon (Portugal) Simi Awujo 19 21 University of Southern California (United States) Lysianne Proulx 24 22 SCU Torreense (Portugal) Olivia Smith 18 23 -

Nigeria Roster

Name Age Number Club Tochukwu Oluehi 36 1 - Ashleigh Plumptre 25 2 - Osinachi Ohale 31 3 - Glory Ogbonna 24 4 - Onome Ebi 40 5 - Ifeoma Onumonu 29 6 - Toni Payne 28 7 - Asisat Oshoala 28 8 - Desire Oparanozie 29 9 - Christy Ucheibe 22 10 - Gift Monday 21 11 - Uchenna Kanu 26 12 - Deborah Abiodun 19 13 - Oluwatosin Demehin 21 14 - Rasheedat Ajibade 23 15 - Chiamaka Nnadozie 22 16 - Francisca Ordega 29 17 - Halimatu Ayinde 28 18 - Onyi Echegini 22 19 - Rofiat Imuran 19 20 - Esther Okoronkwo 26 21 - Michelle Alozie 26 22 - Yewande Balogun 39 23 -

