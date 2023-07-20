The Group A matchup between Norway and New Zealand, which is their first game in the 2023 Women's World Cup, kicks off at 3:00 AM ET on July 20 at Eden Park.

The matchup is on FOX US, if you're searching for how to watch.

How to Watch Norway vs. New Zealand

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX US
  • Location: Auckland, New Zealand
  • Venue: Eden Park

Norway Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away
New Zealand July 20 - Away
Switzerland July 25 - Away
Philippines July 30 - Home

Norway's Recent Performance

  • Norway reached the quarterfinals of the most recent World Cup (in 2019) and was eliminated by England 3-0.
  • Isabell Herlovsen concluded the competition with two goals.
  • Additionally, Karina Saevik added one assist.
  • Norway is 0-2-2 this year versus fellow 2023 Women's World Cup teams, with a goal differential of -4. In 2022, it went 4-1-5 in such matches (-8 goal differential).
  • Norway's last game against a World Cup team came earlier in 2023, when it drew with Sweden 3-3 on April 11.

Norway's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

  • Cecilie Fiskerstrand #1
  • Anja Sonstevold #2
  • Sara Horte #3
  • Tuva Hansen #4
  • Guro Bergsvand #5
  • Maren Mjelde #6
  • Ingrid Syrstad Engen #7
  • Vilde Boe Risa #8
  • Karina Saevik #9
  • Caroline Graham Hansen #10
  • Guro Reiten #11
  • Guro Pettersen #12
  • Thea Bjelde #13
  • Ada Hegerberg #14
  • Amalie Eikeland #15
  • Mathilde Harviken #16
  • Julie Blakstad #17
  • Frida Maanum #18
  • Marit Bratberg Lund #19
  • Emilie Haavi #20
  • Anna Josendal #21
  • Sophie Roman Haug #22
  • Aurora Mikalsen #23

New Zealand Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away
Norway July 20 - Home
Philippines July 25 - Home
Switzerland July 30 - Away

New Zealand's Recent Performance

  • At the 2019 World Cup, held in France, New Zealand did not make it past the group stage after going winless (0-0-3).
  • New Zealand was 1-1-6 in 2022 against teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, scoring five goals and giving up 17. This year, its record is 1-0-6 against fellow World Cup squads (two goals scored, 20 conceded).
  • New Zealand's 2-0 win over Vietnam earlier this year on July 10 was the last time that New Zealand squared off against a team playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup.

New Zealand's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

  • Erin Nayler #1
  • Ria Percival #2
  • Claudia Bunge #3
  • C.J. Bott #4
  • Michaela Foster #5
  • Malia Steinmetz #6
  • Ali Riley #7
  • Daisy Cleverley #8
  • Gabi Rennie #9
  • Annalie Longo #10
  • Olivia Chance #11
  • Betsy Hassett #12
  • Rebekah Stott #13
  • Katie Bowen #14
  • Paige Satchell #15
  • Jacqui Hand #16
  • Hannah Wilkinson #17
  • Grace Jale #18
  • Elizabeth Anton #19
  • Indiah Paige Riley #20
  • Victoria Esson #21
  • Milly Clegg #22
  • Anna Leat #23

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.