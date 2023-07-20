On Thursday, Andy Ibanez (.314 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Detroit Tigers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Royals.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

TV Channel: BSKC

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez is batting .232 with 15 doubles, a triple, six home runs and nine walks.

Ibanez has picked up a hit in 53.2% of his 62 games this year, with at least two hits in 16.1% of those games.

He has hit a home run in six games this season (9.7%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Ibanez has picked up an RBI in 21.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 4.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 35.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.5%.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 30 .240 AVG .222 .262 OBP .274 .413 SLG .394 11 XBH 11 3 HR 3 7 RBI 10 23/3 K/BB 17/6 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings