Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Thursday, Andy Ibanez (.314 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Detroit Tigers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Royals.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andy Ibáñez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Royals Player Props
|Tigers vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Tigers vs Royals
|Tigers vs Royals Odds
|Tigers vs Royals Prediction
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez is batting .232 with 15 doubles, a triple, six home runs and nine walks.
- Ibanez has picked up a hit in 53.2% of his 62 games this year, with at least two hits in 16.1% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in six games this season (9.7%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Ibanez has picked up an RBI in 21.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 4.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 35.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.5%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|30
|.240
|AVG
|.222
|.262
|OBP
|.274
|.413
|SLG
|.394
|11
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|10
|23/3
|K/BB
|17/6
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.20 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (114 total, 1.2 per game).
- Greinke (1-9 with a 5.05 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 19th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday, July 4 against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 39-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.05, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .286 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.