The Phoenix Mercury and Kahleah Copper will battle when the Mercury (5-15) meet the Chicago Sky (8-12) at Footprint Center on Thursday, July 20 at 10:00 PM ET.

Chicago enters this contest after an 84-72 loss against Connecticut. The Sky's leading scorer was Copper, who finished with 22 points and four assists. Phoenix enters this matchup having won against Connecticut in their last game 72-66. They were led by Sophie Cunningham (17 PTS, 2 STL, 40 FG%, 5-9 from 3PT) and Diana Taurasi (15 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 3-8 from 3PT).

Sky vs. Mercury Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sky (-135 to win)

Sky (-135 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mercury (+110 to win)

Mercury (+110 to win) What's the spread?: Sky (-2.5)

Sky (-2.5) What's the over/under?: 155.5

155.5 When: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: NBA TV, CW-26, and AZFamily

Sky Season Stats

The Sky are putting up only 77.7 points per game (second-worst in WNBA), but they've played more consistently at the other end of the court, where they are giving up 81.8 points per game (fourth-ranked).

Chicago is averaging 33.5 boards per game (ninth-ranked in league). It is ceding 34.9 rebounds per contest (eighth-ranked).

The Sky rank fourth in the WNBA with 20.1 dimes per game.

Chicago is committing 13.9 turnovers per game (ninth-ranked in WNBA) this year, while forcing 13 turnovers per contest (seventh-ranked).

With 7.4 threes per game, the Sky are fourth in the WNBA. They own a 35.5% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks fifth in the league.

In terms of defending three-pointers, it's been a dominant stretch for Chicago, who is allowing 6 threes per game (best in WNBA) and a 32.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc (second-best).

Sky Home/Away Splits

During the 2023 campaign, the Sky are scoring 4.9 more points per home game on average than on the road (79.9 at home, 75 on the road), and are also conceding 1.3 more points per home game compared to road games (82.4 at home, 81.1 on the road).

In home games, Chicago averages 32.3 rebounds per game and allows its opponents to grab 33.9, while on the road it averages 34.9 per game and allows 36.

The Sky average 20.6 assists per home contest, 1.2 more than their road game average in 2023 (19.4). The 2023 WNBA campaign has seen Chicago turn the ball over less at home (13.4 per game) than on the road (14.6). It has also forced fewer turnovers at home (12.5 per game) than on the road (13.4).

In 2023 the Sky average 7.7 made three-pointers at home and seven away, while shooting 37.8% from distance at home compared to 32.8% away.

Chicago gives up 1.0999999999999996 more three-pointers when playing at home (6.5 per game) than on the road (5.4). It also allows a higher three-point shooting percentage at home (34.8% in home games compared to 29.3% on the road).

Sky Moneyline and ATS Records

The Sky have been favored on the moneyline seven total times this season. They've gone 4-3 in those games.

The Sky have played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter and won each time.

Chicago's record against the spread is 9-10-0.

Chicago is 3-1 as 2.5-point favorites or more.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Sky's implied win probability is 57.4%.

