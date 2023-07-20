On Thursday, Nick Maton (.172 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run, five walks and three RBI) and the Detroit Tigers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Royals.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Nick Maton At The Plate

Maton is batting .156 with six doubles, seven home runs and 35 walks.

In 36.0% of his games this year (27 of 75), Maton has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (8.0%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 9.3% of his games in 2023 (seven of 75), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Maton has picked up an RBI in 22.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 6.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 23 times this year (30.7%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 38 .137 AVG .173 .276 OBP .289 .196 SLG .364 4 XBH 9 1 HR 6 9 RBI 17 31/18 K/BB 33/17 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings