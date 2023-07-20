The Detroit Tigers and Riley Greene, who went 3-for-4 with a double last time in action, take on Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Riley Greene At The Plate

  • Greene is hitting .300 with 10 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 24 walks.
  • Greene has picked up a hit in 44 of 60 games this season, with multiple hits 19 times.
  • He has gone deep in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 60), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 17 games this season (28.3%), Greene has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.0%) he had more than one.
  • In 48.3% of his games this season (29 of 60), he has scored, and in five of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
27 GP 33
.355 AVG .252
.415 OBP .328
.523 SLG .382
10 XBH 9
3 HR 3
9 RBI 11
32/11 K/BB 39/13
3 SB 3

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.20).
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (114 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Greinke (1-9) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 19th start of the season. He has a 5.05 ERA in 92 2/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out was on Tuesday, July 4 against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 39-year-old has an ERA of 5.05, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are batting .286 against him.
