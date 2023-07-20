The Detroit Tigers and Javier Baez head into the final of a four-game series against Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals on Thursday at Kauffman Stadium.

Tigers vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers are fifth-worst in MLB play with 90 home runs.

Detroit has the second-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.367).

The Tigers' .229 batting average ranks 29th in MLB.

Detroit has the No. 28 offense in baseball, scoring 3.9 runs per game (373 total runs).

The Tigers' .298 on-base percentage is the third-worst in MLB.

The Tigers strike out 8.9 times per game to rank 18th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Detroit has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Detroit's 4.44 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Tigers have the sixth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.244).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers will send Michael Lorenzen (4-6) to the mound for his 17th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.75 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander went 6 2/3 scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.

Lorenzen has seven quality starts under his belt this season.

Lorenzen will try to continue a 16-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per appearance).

He is looking to make his third straight appearance with no earned runs surrendered.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 7/15/2023 Mariners W 6-0 Away Michael Lorenzen George Kirby 7/16/2023 Mariners L 2-0 Away Reese Olson Bryce Miller 7/17/2023 Royals W 3-2 Away Matt Manning Jordan Lyles 7/18/2023 Royals L 11-10 Away Tarik Skubal Daniel Lynch 7/19/2023 Royals W 3-2 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Ryan Yarbrough 7/20/2023 Royals - Away Michael Lorenzen Zack Greinke 7/21/2023 Padres - Home Reese Olson Seth Lugo 7/22/2023 Padres - Home Matt Manning Seth Lugo 7/23/2023 Padres - Home Tarik Skubal Joe Musgrove 7/24/2023 Giants - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Ross Stripling 7/25/2023 Angels - Home Michael Lorenzen Griffin Canning

