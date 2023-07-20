Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (43-52) will visit Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (28-69) at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday, July 20, with a start time of 2:10 PM ET.

The Tigers are -130 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Royals (+110). The over/under for the game is set at 8.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen - DET (4-6, 3.75 ERA) vs Zack Greinke - KC (1-9, 5.05 ERA)

Tigers vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Tigers have won eight, or 53.3%, of the 15 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Tigers have a 6-6 record (winning 50% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Detroit.

The Tigers were the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and they went 3-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Detroit and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Royals have come away with 25 wins in the 84 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Royals have won 23 of 77 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Royals had a record of 3-7.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

