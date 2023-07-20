Betting on player props is one of the ways to wager on the Detroit Tigers-Kansas City Royals matchup at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday, starting at 2:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Tigers vs. Royals Game Info

When: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.