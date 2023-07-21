Akil Baddoo -- with an on-base percentage of .265 in his past 10 games, 63 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the hill, on July 21 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Royals.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo is batting .222 with eight doubles, four home runs and 27 walks.

Baddoo has gotten at least one hit in 47.4% of his games this season (27 of 57), with at least two hits nine times (15.8%).

He has gone deep in 7.0% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

Baddoo has had at least one RBI in 21.1% of his games this season (12 of 57), with more than one RBI three times (5.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 20 games this year (35.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 29 .238 AVG .207 .299 OBP .352 .350 SLG .333 5 XBH 7 2 HR 2 7 RBI 12 19/7 K/BB 24/20 2 SB 4

Padres Pitching Rankings