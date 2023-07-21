Eric Haase -- .114 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the mound, on July 21 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eric Haase? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase is batting .203 with eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks.

In 47.9% of his games this year (34 of 71), Haase has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (12.7%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in three games this season (4.2%), homering in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

In 19.7% of his games this year, Haase has tallied at least one RBI. In five of those games (7.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 17 of 71 games (23.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 38 .241 AVG .169 .278 OBP .220 .361 SLG .218 7 XBH 5 3 HR 0 17 RBI 6 34/6 K/BB 34/8 1 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings