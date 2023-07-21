Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Padres - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Eric Haase -- .114 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the mound, on July 21 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eric Haase? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase is batting .203 with eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks.
- In 47.9% of his games this year (34 of 71), Haase has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (12.7%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in three games this season (4.2%), homering in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- In 19.7% of his games this year, Haase has tallied at least one RBI. In five of those games (7.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 17 of 71 games (23.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|38
|.241
|AVG
|.169
|.278
|OBP
|.220
|.361
|SLG
|.218
|7
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|0
|17
|RBI
|6
|34/6
|K/BB
|34/8
|1
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).
- The Padres rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (106 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo gets the start for the Padres, his 14th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.78 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty went 5 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.78, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .267 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.