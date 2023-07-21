The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling (.212 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling has nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 23 walks while batting .271.

In 57.5% of his games this year (42 of 73), Vierling has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (24.7%) he recorded more than one.

In six games this year, he has hit a long ball (8.2%, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate).

Vierling has driven in a run in 16 games this season (21.9%), including six games with more than one RBI (8.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 22 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 39 .231 AVG .299 .325 OBP .344 .333 SLG .456 7 XBH 11 2 HR 5 12 RBI 14 18/14 K/BB 34/9 3 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings