Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Padres - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling (.212 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Vierling? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling has nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 23 walks while batting .271.
- In 57.5% of his games this year (42 of 73), Vierling has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (24.7%) he recorded more than one.
- In six games this year, he has hit a long ball (8.2%, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate).
- Vierling has driven in a run in 16 games this season (21.9%), including six games with more than one RBI (8.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 22 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|39
|.231
|AVG
|.299
|.325
|OBP
|.344
|.333
|SLG
|.456
|7
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|14
|18/14
|K/BB
|34/9
|3
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.81 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 106 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- The Padres will send Lugo (3-4) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.78 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.78, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .267 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.