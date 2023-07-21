Spencer Torkelson -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the mound, on July 21 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Royals.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.411) and total hits (83) this season.

Torkelson has reached base via a hit in 58 games this year (of 94 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.

He has homered in 12.8% of his games in 2023 (12 of 94), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Torkelson has had at least one RBI in 37.2% of his games this year (35 of 94), with two or more RBI 10 times (10.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 40 games this year (42.6%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 50 .220 AVG .240 .312 OBP .301 .348 SLG .464 14 XBH 22 3 HR 11 17 RBI 35 48/20 K/BB 49/18 1 SB 1

