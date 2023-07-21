Tigers vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 21
Friday's game between the San Diego Padres (46-51) and Detroit Tigers (44-52) squaring off at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Padres, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on July 21.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Seth Lugo (3-4) to the mound, while Reese Olson (1-3) will take the ball for the Tigers.
Tigers vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Padres 5, Tigers 4.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Tigers Performance Insights
- The Tigers have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Detroit and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.
- The Tigers have been underdogs in 77 games this season and have come away with the win 32 times (41.6%) in those contests.
- This season, Detroit has been victorious 26 times in 56 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.
- Detroit is the third-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.9 runs per game (376 total).
- Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.39 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 16
|@ Mariners
|L 2-0
|Reese Olson vs Bryce Miller
|July 17
|@ Royals
|W 3-2
|Matt Manning vs Jordan Lyles
|July 18
|@ Royals
|L 11-10
|Tarik Skubal vs Daniel Lynch
|July 19
|@ Royals
|W 3-2
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Ryan Yarbrough
|July 20
|@ Royals
|W 3-0
|Michael Lorenzen vs Zack Greinke
|July 21
|Padres
|-
|Reese Olson vs Seth Lugo
|July 22
|Padres
|-
|Matt Manning vs Seth Lugo
|July 23
|Padres
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs Joe Musgrove
|July 24
|Giants
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs Ross Stripling
|July 25
|Angels
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Griffin Canning
|July 26
|Angels
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Patrick Sandoval
