The Detroit Tigers, including Akil Baddoo (.276 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle the San Diego Padres at Comerica Park, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Akil Baddoo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo is hitting .218 with eight doubles, four home runs and 27 walks.

In 46.6% of his 58 games this season, Baddoo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 6.9% of his games this season, and 2% of his plate appearances.

Baddoo has picked up an RBI in 20.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 5.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 20 games this season (34.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 29 .229 AVG .207 .289 OBP .352 .337 SLG .333 5 XBH 7 2 HR 2 7 RBI 12 22/7 K/BB 24/20 2 SB 4

Padres Pitching Rankings