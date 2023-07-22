The Detroit Tigers, including Akil Baddoo (.276 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle the San Diego Padres at Comerica Park, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Akil Baddoo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

  • Baddoo is hitting .218 with eight doubles, four home runs and 27 walks.
  • In 46.6% of his 58 games this season, Baddoo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in 6.9% of his games this season, and 2% of his plate appearances.
  • Baddoo has picked up an RBI in 20.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 5.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 20 games this season (34.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
27 GP 29
.229 AVG .207
.289 OBP .352
.337 SLG .333
5 XBH 7
2 HR 2
7 RBI 12
22/7 K/BB 24/20
2 SB 4

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Padres' 3.81 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (108 total, 1.1 per game).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.