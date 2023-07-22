Akil Baddoo Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Padres - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Akil Baddoo (.276 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle the San Diego Padres at Comerica Park, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo is hitting .218 with eight doubles, four home runs and 27 walks.
- In 46.6% of his 58 games this season, Baddoo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 6.9% of his games this season, and 2% of his plate appearances.
- Baddoo has picked up an RBI in 20.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 5.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 20 games this season (34.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|29
|.229
|AVG
|.207
|.289
|OBP
|.352
|.337
|SLG
|.333
|5
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|12
|22/7
|K/BB
|24/20
|2
|SB
|4
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Padres' 3.81 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (108 total, 1.1 per game).
