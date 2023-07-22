Beau Hossler will be among those playing the 2023 Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California at Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) from July 20-23.

Looking to place a wager on Hossler at the Barracuda Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Beau Hossler Insights

Hossler has finished better than par nine times and shot 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 16 rounds.

Hossler has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five events, Hossler's average finish has been 40th.

He has made the cut in three of his past five appearances.

Hossler has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 37 -6 279 0 18 0 1 $1.6M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Barracuda Championship Insights and Stats

In his past three appearances at this event, Hossler has had an average finishing position of 28th.

Hossler has two made cuts in his past three appearances at this tournament.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,005 yards in the past year, while Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) is set for a longer 7,480 yards.

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) has seen an average tournament score of -6 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Hossler will take to the 7,480-yard course this week at Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) after having played courses with an average length of 7,291 yards in the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -6.

Hossler's Last Time Out

Hossler was relatively mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the John Deere Classic, averaging 3.06 strokes to finish in the 36th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 3.89 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the John Deere Classic, which was strong enough to place him in the 75th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.95).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the John Deere Classic, Hossler shot better than 85% of the golfers (averaging 4.33 strokes).

Hossler recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Hossler recorded four bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.6).

Hossler carded more birdies or better (eight) than the tournament average of 6.4 on the 44 par-4s at the John Deere Classic.

In that last tournament, Hossler's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.8).

Hossler finished the John Deere Classic bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8) with eight on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the John Deere Classic averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Hossler finished without one.

Barracuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Par: 71 / 7,480 yards

71 / 7,480 yards Hossler Odds to Win: +2200 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.