Miguel Cabrera, who is batting .300 in his past 10 games, will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the San Diego Padres on July 22 at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is hitting .247 with 10 doubles, a home run and 23 walks.

Cabrera has picked up a hit in 32 of 55 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.

He has gone deep in one of 55 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

Cabrera has driven in a run in 13 games this year (23.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in 10 of 55 games so far this season.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 28 .259 AVG .236 .347 OBP .317 .365 SLG .281 7 XBH 4 1 HR 0 9 RBI 6 23/12 K/BB 17/11 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings