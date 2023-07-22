Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Padres - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Nick Maton (.241 batting average in his past 10 games), battle the San Diego Padres at Comerica Park, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Padres.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Nick Maton At The Plate
- Maton is hitting .161 with six doubles, seven home runs and 36 walks.
- In 29 of 77 games this year (37.7%) Maton has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (7.8%).
- In seven games this year, he has gone deep (9.1%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).
- In 23.4% of his games this season, Maton has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (6.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least one run 24 times this year (31.2%), including one multi-run game.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|39
|.144
|AVG
|.175
|.283
|OBP
|.288
|.202
|SLG
|.360
|4
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|6
|10
|RBI
|17
|31/19
|K/BB
|33/17
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.81 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (108 total, 1.1 per game).
