The Detroit Tigers and Riley Greene (.529 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two homers) take on the San Diego Padres at Comerica Park Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Padres.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Riley Greene? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Riley Greene At The Plate

  • Greene is hitting .300 with 10 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 25 walks.
  • Greene has gotten at least one hit in 74.2% of his games this year (46 of 62), with more than one hit 19 times (30.6%).
  • He has hit a home run in 11.3% of his games in 2023 (seven of 62), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Greene has driven home a run in 18 games this season (29.0%), including more than one RBI in 6.5% of his games.
  • He has scored in 30 games this season (48.4%), including five multi-run games (8.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 34
.351 AVG .254
.410 OBP .333
.541 SLG .381
11 XBH 9
4 HR 3
11 RBI 11
34/11 K/BB 40/14
3 SB 3

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Padres have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.81).
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (108 total, 1.1 per game).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.