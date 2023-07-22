Spencer Torkelson -- slugging .487 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the San Diego Padres July 22 at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.408) and total hits (83) this season.

Torkelson has picked up a hit in 61.1% of his 95 games this season, with more than one hit in 22.1% of those games.

Looking at the 95 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 12 of them (12.6%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Torkelson has picked up an RBI in 35 games this season (36.8%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (10.5%).

He has scored in 40 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 50 .216 AVG .240 .311 OBP .301 .341 SLG .464 14 XBH 22 3 HR 11 17 RBI 35 49/21 K/BB 49/18 1 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings